TD Garden Might Not Be Full Capacity // More On Bruins and Capitals Running Long // Patriots Offense Is Fitted More For Cam Newton – 5/20 (Hour 2)
(0:00) Zolak and Bertrand discuss TD Garden potentially not being at full capacity, due to the NBA’s own guidelines and rules. (11:59) Calls continue to come in on whether the Capitals and Bruins games have been running too long, a NBA employee explains why TD Garden might not be at full capacity, and the upcoming Bill Belichick documentary on Vice.985thesportshub.com