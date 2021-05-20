TD Garden Might Not Be Full Capacity // More On Bruins and Capitals Running Long // Patriots Offense Is Fitted More For Cam Newton – 5/20 (Hour 2)

Aaron Rodgers stole the show at the 2021 NFL Draft -- and the Green Bay Packers quarterback didn't even change teams. Rodgers wanting to get out of Green Bay changed the landscape of the draft, along with the plans of several teams in the 24 hours leading up to the No. 1 pick. The San Francisco 49ers -- the team that traded to to No. 3 overall -- checked in on the availability of Rodgers, who revealed the wish list of teams he wanted to play for in 2021.