Door County, WI

Door County Based Cheese Factory Keeps Family A Priority

By Travis Cleven
b93radio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeing as it is American Cheese Month and we’re in America’s Dairyland, it’s only fitting that we highlight some of the great cheese factories around the state. One of those being Renard’s Cheese in Door County. The owner of the company, Chris Renard who is also a Master Cheesemaker, took...

Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

This Week: Cherries in Bloom; Updated Mask Guidance; Child Care Forum

Okay, it’s not the most important news of the week, but cherry blossoms make people happy. So drive, walk, and bike around and be happy. The blossoms have arrived about a week earlier than usual, with some trees in Southern Door County in full bloom, and those in the northern part of the county just breaking out. The blossoms usually stick around for about a week.
Door County, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Door County’s drug problem

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County supervisors are bringing the county’s drug problems into the light. Child welfare contacts are up in the past year, mostly because of calls about drugs in homes. County leaders want people to understand the problem and find help for those dealing with drug addiction.
Door County, WIFox11online.com

DCMC: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective

(WLUK) -- Healthcare officials in Door County are encouraging residents to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. They say every physician, nurse practitioner, and physician’s assistant at Door County Medical Center have received the COVID-19 vaccine. "Mass vaccination is the only way we are going to get out of the pandemic...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

$20,000 donated to non-profits

Area non-profits received just under a combined $20,000 from 100+ Women Who Care of Door County as a thanks for their contributions to the community. At their April meeting, the organization awarded $10,000 to the Women's Fund of Door County and $4900 to both Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County and Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Your Six-minute Call Can Help Protect Local Lands and Waters

This note is a request for six minutes of your time during the next few days to protect more of Door County’s exceptional lands and waters. Please take six minutes (three minutes per call) to call our legislators, Rep. Joel Kitchens and Sen. André Jacque, to ask them to support a 10-year extension of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. You could also send an email, but it just doesn’t have the same impact.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Reynolds House Reopens as the Door County Dragonfly Bed-and-Breakfast

Lauren and Matt Huston have revamped and reopened the former Reynolds House in Sturgeon Bay as the Door County Dragonfly bed-and-breakfast. They retained the historical charm of the 3,800-square-foot house, built in 1900, but have added fresh elements. The new owners had not planned to open a bed-and-breakfast, but when...
Door County, WIFox11online.com

Sweet cherry trees in bloom in Door County

TOWN OF STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Bright, white petals are coating the branches. Sweet cherries in parts of Door County are in bloom, and despite a chilly April, producers say the season is right on time. At Robertson Orchards of Door County, signs of the season are all around. "The...
Door County, WIwtaq.com

Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament Returns in Door County

STURGEON BAY, WI (WLUK) — Dozens of anglers in Door County are back on the water Friday and Saturday in search of trophy fish. COVID-19 concerns canceled the competition last year, but the 31st Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament is on, but there are some changes to this year’s event.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Sara Rae Lancaster Joins Peninsula Pulse Staff

Peninsula Publishing & Distribution welcomes Sara Rae Lancaster as its new social-media editor. She joins the Baileys Harbor publisher of the Peninsula Pulse and Door County Living after serving as an administrative assistant for the Town of Gibraltar for the past three years. Prior to that, she was a freelance writer and journalist in southeast Wisconsin, earning bylines at Milwaukee magazine, the Kenosha News and Reader’s Digest, among many other publications.
WNCY

Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom Across Door County

TOWN OF STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Sweet cherries in parts of Door County are in bloom, and despite a chilly April, producers say the season is right on time. At Robertson Orchards of Door County, signs of the season are all around. “The ones on the bottom here, are...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Ridges restructures, names new leaders

The departure of Executive Director Mike Reed is allowing The Ridges Sanctuary to take a different look at its leadership roles. The Ridges Sanctuary announced on Thursday it has appointed Andrew Gill as its Executive Director and Katie Krouse as its Director of Operations. Gill was the Executive Director of the Pease Park Conservancy in Austin, Texas before coming to Door County. He has since opened a business in Baileys Harbor, became a founding member of the non-profit Horseshoe Bay Farms, Inc. and the Baileys Harbor Community Association.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcounty.net

Christening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower & National Maritime Day Salute

– The public is invited to join the Board of Directors of the Door County Maritime Museum on Saturday, May 22 at 11am to celebrate the opening of Sturgeon Bay’s newest landmark! The Christening ceremony for the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower will take place in the DCMM parking lot and is open to the public. We ask all guests to keep a respectful distance from folks not in their group, and wear a face mask when inside the Museum.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Planning and Balance Are Essential

“Zoning is a method of planning in which a municipality or other tier of government divides land into areas called zones, each of which has a set of regulations for development that differs from other zones. Zones may be defined for a single use (for example, residential, industrial); they may combine several compatible activities by use, or in the case of form-based zoning, the differing regulations may govern the density, size and shape of allowed buildings whatever their use. … Zoning may specify a variety of outright and conditional uses of land. It may indicate the size and dimensions of lots that land may be subdivided into, or the form and scale of buildings. These guidelines are set in order to guide urban growth and development.” (Edited from Wikipedia)
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

SailTime Door County to Host Open House Aboard New Yacht

SailTime Door County owner and captain Bill Wons will welcome guests aboard the new yacht Leah Helen, a 39-foot Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 389, during an open house May 22, 11 am – 4 pm, at Wave Pointe Marina and Resort, in Sturgeon Bay. It will mark the Leah Helen’s inaugural season on the water. SailTime’s 35-foot Beneteau Oceanis sailboat, the Alissa Joy, will also be on display.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Tart Cherry Production Sees Nice Rebound in 2020

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's tart cherry production in 2020 saw a nice rebound compared to the past several years when wet and cool weather devastated the crop in parts of Door County. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, state agriculture officials say total output came in at 10.1 million pounds,...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Searching for a New Child Care Model

When the Door County YMCA announced the closure of the Barker Child Development Center in Sturgeon Bay in July 2020, Executive Director Tom Beerntsen said there were many factors, but it boiled down to one primary cause. The business model for child care is broken. This didn’t happen overnight, and...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Brian Stephens

When asked why, as a hospital administrator, he’d become so involved in a local day care issue, Brian Stephens answered the question with a chuckle while coming to a realization he had never considered. Stephens, CEO of Door County Medical Center, has been lauded for his efforts to resolve a...