Drew Barrymore moved to New York because she was determined to "carry on as a family" when she got divorced. The '50 First Dates' star dreamed of offering her children a "really stable home" so when things didn't work out between her and ex-husband Will Kopelman, she agreed to relocate away from Los Angeles to stay close to him because she thought that would be the best thing for their daughters Olive, eight, and seven-year-old Frankie.