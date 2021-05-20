The MLHS panel predicts the outcome of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens series
All of the key indicators suggest this Leafs team is different from past years — more balanced, consistent, well-rounded, and capable of winning low-scoring games if needed. Even if you aren’t interested in all of the intangible talk (re: the team’s culture, leadership, and urgency to win), how about this stat: Toronto was top five in expected Goals Against per 60 adjusting for score this season.www.chatsports.com