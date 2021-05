Tottenham fans are eager for the club to beat north London rivals Arsenal to the signing of Emerson Royal, who both teams are reportedly interested in. La Razon report that Spurs are closely following the FC Barcelona right-back, who is currently out on loan with Real Betis, with the Brazilian defender expected to leave the La Liga giants this summer in an attempt to raise fiances to balance out the club debt. Other teams are also keen on the 23-year-old, including the aforementioned Arsenal as well as Bayern Munich, PSG and Villarreal.