A slew of charges were laid following a single-vehicle crash in Bradford. At around 10 a.m. Monday, South Simcoe Police officers were called out to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 88 just east of the 400. Investigators believe the eastbound vehicle crossed four lanes of traffic and rolled into the northbound ditch. The driver was located at a nearby gas station where he was arrested. The K9 unit was brought out to conduct a search of the vehicle. A quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.