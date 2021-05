The Santa Clarita Valley is having a culinary moment. At one time a quiet suburb on the northeast edge of Los Angeles, this blossoming city now boasts some of the county’s most charming, inventive, and historical restaurants. Buoyed by the constant flow of new residents, businesses boasting fresh spins on international cuisines regularly pop up in the Valley’s many neighborhoods, each of which has the support of a legendarily tight-knit community of food aficionados. Such eclecticism is a delight for visitors and locals alike. Here now are 12 of the Santa Clarita Valley’s must-try restaurants.