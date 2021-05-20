newsbreak-logo
Utica Residents Need Celeste Friend, Delvin Moody, Katie Aiello and Sparkle Anthony on the Common Council

By Dana Willbanks
citizenactionny.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUtica, NY – Citizen Action of New York announced its endorsement of Utica Common Council members Celeste Friend in Ward 3 and Delvin Moody in Ward 5 for re-election. At the height of the pandemic, Celeste and Delvin fought alongside Citizen Action leaders to win rent relief for tenants and homeowners, and they continue to fight for a Utica that works for the many, not the few. Citizen Action also endorsed Katie Aiello in Ward 1, and Sparkle Anthony, member-at-large.

