Coahoma and Stanton athletes named to 2021 District 5-3A All District Baseball Team

WS/FCS has named Alexis McCoy the assistant athletic director for the district. McCoy has served as the Reagan High School athletic director since 2011. She was the district’s only female high school athletic director for several years. She also coached soccer at Reagan High School for four years. McCoy has served in various roles within the district including six years at Reynolds High School as a teacher and as the girls volleyball coach, an assistant soccer coach, and the head soccer coach. Earlier in her career, McCoy served as a high school math teacher.