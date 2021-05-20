Coahoma and Stanton athletes named to 2021 District 5-3A All District Baseball Team
WEST TEXAS - Coahoma and Stanton high schools both had 8 athletes recognized as part of the 2021 District 5-3A All District Team. *1st Team All District* Pitcher - Ky Kemper (Coahoma) and Tyler Benedict (Stanton) Catcher - Seth Brooks (Coahoma) 2nd Base - Colby Carson (Stanton) Short Stop - Billy Starr (Coahoma) Outfield - Billy Bailey (Coahoma) and Miguel Moreno (Stanton) *2nd Team All…www.martincountymessenger.com