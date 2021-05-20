newsbreak-logo
High School

Coahoma and Stanton athletes named to 2021 District 5-3A All District Baseball Team

martincountymessenger.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST TEXAS - Coahoma and Stanton high schools both had 8 athletes recognized as part of the 2021 District 5-3A All District Team. *1st Team All District* Pitcher - Ky Kemper (Coahoma) and Tyler Benedict (Stanton) Catcher - Seth Brooks (Coahoma) 2nd Base - Colby Carson (Stanton) Short Stop - Billy Starr (Coahoma) Outfield - Billy Bailey (Coahoma) and Miguel Moreno (Stanton) *2nd Team All…

#Baseball Team#District 5#Outfield#West Texas#Coahoma#All District Team#1st Team#West Texas#Catcher#2nd Base#Ky Kemper#Schools#Athletes
