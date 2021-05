Members of the Ochiltree County 4-H archery project held their 2021 County Archery Competition on Tuesday, May 4, at the Expo Center. In the senior division, Tatum Oquin took first place, with Austin Merrick in second. In the intermediate division, Rylan Oquin won first place. Jake Schickedanz placed second. Sidney Schickedanz took first place in the junior division, with Louie Tarango in…