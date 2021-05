NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While the North Platte Girl’s Soccer team saw their season come to an end in extra time, the Lady Bulldogs have plenty to be proud of this year. After dropping three of their first five contests, North Platte re-defined their season, going on a tear. The Lady Bulldogs won thirteen of their next fourteen games. A combination of potent offense and stifling defense helped North Platte compile thirteen shut outs on the season.