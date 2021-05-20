Spring is for Art at the MAC!

The arts bring people together and build community, which is exactly what Yankton Area Arts has done in partnership with the United Way and the Parks Department in the creation of Yankton’s first Born Learning Trail in Westside Park. I would like to extend a very special thank you to the members of the Connecting Artists who have given their time and talents to the creation of the trail. We will have a special grand opening of the trail where you can meet the artists, experience the trail, and have a fun afternoon out! Join us on May 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the duck pond!