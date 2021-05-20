Spring is for Art at the MAC!
Things have been quiet at the Mendocino Art Center during the past months, but they have not been boring!. During the Covid-19 pandemic the Art Center has transitioned to online art classes, on sale now! Both students and instructors have been very thrilled with these classes. Someday soon we will begin presenting in-person classes again, but our Zoom classes will continue due to popular demand! The MAC also recently launched online MAC Art Galleries, featuring the work of MAC members as well as regional and out-of-state artists in a new format offering access to online markets and marketing support.www.mendocinoartcenter.org