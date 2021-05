The USDA says pork export sales during the week ending April 29th bounced back after a couple of fairly quiet weeks. Net pork sales of just over 48,000 tons were up sharply from the four-week average, with Mexico and China buying about two-thirds of the week total. Beef export sales, along with old crop corn and soybeans, cotton, and soybean meal were all down on the week, with unimpressive new crop numbers. Old crop wheat established a marketing year low with a net reduction, but new crop sales were good.