Noel Gallagher Admits He Doesn’t Like ‘Wonderwall’

By Martin Kielty
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 22 hours ago
Noel Gallagher said the classic Oasis song “Wonderwall” was one of his “least favorite” pieces from the band’s catalog. The songwriter noted that he risked the band’s reputation with his approach on occasion but it was a valuable learning experience. “It beggars belief,” Gallagher told Mojo about the 1995 track’s...

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

