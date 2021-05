After the Thursday release of a BBC report concluding Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview was obtained using deception, Prince William and Prince Harry are both speaking out against the interview and the negative effect that press failures had on her life. In separate statements, both brothers thanked retired judge Lord John Dyson for leading the investigation into the tactics Martin Bashir used to gain Diana’s confidence, including claims of falsified bank statements shown to her brother, Charles, Earl Spencer, and falsehoods about the royal family.