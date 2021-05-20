newsbreak-logo
Gas prices keep inching up as demand jumps ahead of Memorial Day

By Staff Reports The Huntsville Item
CNHI
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is $1.18 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...

www.cnhi.com
TrafficTimes News

Gas edging up for Memorial Day

This week, the national gas price average is $2.91, which is four cents more than a month ago. Pump prices in April saw minimal movement compared to March, which increased 15 cents from start to finish. Stable crude oil prices amid fluctuating demand helped keep the national average price jumps nominal last month.
Trafficcheddar.com

Southeast States Face Critical Gas Shortage, Price Surge in Colonial Pipeline Fallout

Motorists in the Southeast U.S. are facing a critical gas shortage following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which stretches from the Gulf of Mexico in Houston to the Port of New York. Patrick De Haan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, told Cheddar while the situation could be dire in the coming days for drivers in areas spanning from Alabama to Virginia, the remainder of the country will likely be unaffected. "I think we're to a point where motorists that don't absolutely need to get out should not be doing so because we are looking at supply challenges. If motorists do run out there and fill up and start hoarding gasoline, we're going to run out very quickly, the price spikes are going to be immediate and much more significant," he said. De Hann also notes if the pipeline is inaccessible for several more days and drivers do start hoarding gas in affected states, prices could surge 15 to 25 cents per gallon.
TrafficFlorida Star

Hot U.S. Economy Pushes Gasoline Prices Close To $3 Per Gallon

A steady surge in consumer demand in the U.S. means retail gasoline prices could soon top $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014, analysts told Zenger News. Travel club AAA reported a nationwide average of $2.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline — a modest uptick over the last week, but well above the $1.78 per gallon […]
Energy IndustryPosted by
Newport Buzz

AAA Forecasts Rising Gas Prices This Week After Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack

AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. At this time, some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational.
TravelWTOP

Memorial Day weekend travel to rebound despite high gas prices, says AAA

As more people get vaccinated, and businesses continue to reopen in the D.C. region and elsewhere after a year of pandemic restrictions, AAA Travel forecasts Memorial Day weekend travel will rebound. Over 37 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home from May 27 through May...
Trafficsouthdadenewsleader.com

Gas Prices Sink to an 8 week low

Florida gas prices slipped lower last week. The state average declined by a penny and is now $2.78 per gallon - the lowest daily average price in eight weeks. Pump prices are now 8 cents less than a month ago. The state average is now the same price as it was this time two years ago.
Trafficnorthwestmoinfo.com

Gas Prices Jump Over Past Two Weeks

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.02 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine gas prices jump

STATEWIDE — Gas prices in Maine have risen more than 6 cents in the past week. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 1,200 stations in the state. According to GasBuddy, the average price is $2.91 per gallon, which is 12.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.06 a gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficBeaumont Enterprise

Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon to $3.02

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.
Springfield, ILThe Southern

Springfield gas prices rising ahead of summer travel

As the summer travel season approaches and parts of the country deal with possible gas shortages, gas prices in central Illinois are increasing. Over the last month, the average gas price in central Illinois climbed from $2.99 to $3.19, according to Gas Buddy, which gives real-time information about gas prices across the country. In Springfield Tuesday, gas was averaging $3.15 per gallon.
TrafficMeadville Tribune

Gas prices expected to climb this week

Analysts are expecting gas prices to rise in northwestern Pennsylvania later this week because of a gas pipeline that's been shut down because of a cyberattack. Prices in Pennsylvania rose by nearly 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 10.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago. AAA reported that the average price of a gallon of gas in western Pennsylvania was $3.10, 14 cents a gallon higher than the national average.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Average gas price jumps, especially in TC

DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan on Sunday jumped to their highest levels since October 2018. Consumers paid an average of $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price is 16 cents more than the week prior and 16 cents more than this time last month.
Texas StatePort Arthur News

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery. All eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.