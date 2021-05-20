Gas prices keep inching up as demand jumps ahead of Memorial Day

Motorists in the Southeast U.S. are facing a critical gas shortage following the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which stretches from the Gulf of Mexico in Houston to the Port of New York. Patrick De Haan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, told Cheddar while the situation could be dire in the coming days for drivers in areas spanning from Alabama to Virginia, the remainder of the country will likely be unaffected. "I think we're to a point where motorists that don't absolutely need to get out should not be doing so because we are looking at supply challenges. If motorists do run out there and fill up and start hoarding gasoline, we're going to run out very quickly, the price spikes are going to be immediate and much more significant," he said. De Hann also notes if the pipeline is inaccessible for several more days and drivers do start hoarding gas in affected states, prices could surge 15 to 25 cents per gallon.