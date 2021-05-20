BET Awards 2021: The Best Maternity Fashion On The Red Carpet
We love to see celebrities showing off their growing baby bumps at the BET Awards. Here are some of the most iconic maternity fashions spotted over the years. Looking fly in a flowing white mini dress, Nia Long joyfully showed off her growing baby bump at the 2011 BET Awards. Just look at how happy the mom-to-be appears to be in the photo with her sheer look featuring playful layered detailing. The famous actress was pregnant with her son Kez—who is the younger brother to the actress’ first child, Massai Dorsey.www.bet.com