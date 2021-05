The French and American equestrian federation have announced their teams that will compete in the FEI Nations' Cup at the 2021 CDIO Compiègne (FRA) on 27 - 30 May 2021. The CDIO Compiègne is the second leg of the 2021 FEI Nations Cup series after Wellington, Florida. The CDIO Alter do Chao in Portugal in April was cancelled due to lack of entries because of corona and EHV-1.