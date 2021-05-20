newsbreak-logo
Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

By How CISA limited Solarwinds impact
federalnewsnetwork.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can machine learning help the Department of Homeland Security confront both climate change and biological threats? That is what the agency’s Center of Excellence is trying to figure out. These issues, as well as domestic terrorism and cyber attacks, are preoccupying the minds of DHS’ science and technology leadership....

federalnewsnetwork.com
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Merrick Garland: Justice Department to 'reassess' powers to combat domestic terrorism

The Justice Department is reviewing its powers to combat the rise of domestic terrorism, Attorney General Merrick Garland will tell Congress on Wednesday. Mr. Garland is set to appear Wednesday morning before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which is holding a hearing on violent homegrown extremists. He will testify alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS considering plan to spy on ‘extremist’ Americans online, report says

The Biden administration may start using private companies to monitor “extremist” talk from Americans online, expanding government surveillance of U.S. citizens, CNN first reported Monday. Current laws restrict how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can track Americans online, requiring justification and prohibiting the use of false identities to access...
Public SafetyNews Slashdot

DHS Launches Warning System To Find Domestic Terrorism Threats On Public Social Media

The Department of Homeland Security has begun implementing a strategy to gather and analyze intelligence about security threats from public social media posts, DHS officials said. The goal is to build a warning system to detect the sort of posts that appeared to predict an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but were missed or ignored by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the officials said. The focus is not on the identity of the posters but rather on gleaning insights about potential security threats based on emerging narratives and grievances. So far, DHS is using human beings, not computer algorithms, to make sense of the data, the officials said. "We're not looking at who are the individual posters," said a senior official involved in the effort. "We are looking at what narratives are resonating and spreading across platforms. From there you may be able to determine what are the potential targets you need to protect."
MinoritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

US: Man faces domestic terror probe tied to racist extremism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man with ties to the white supremacy movement is the subject of a domestic terrorism investigation, federal authorities wrote in court documents. The probe came to light in documents filed Friday in a separate case charging Brian Thibodeau with possession of an unregistered...
U.S. Politicswhmi.com

US facing 'complex and volatile' threats from domestic extremism: DHS

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States is facing "threats that have evolved significantly and become increasingly complex and volatile in 2021," according to an updated National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin on domestic violent extremism issued Friday by the Department of Homeland Security. "These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals...
Politicsindependentnews.com

Homeland Security Extends Real ID Compliance Date

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended its full enforcement of Real ID-compliant driver's licenses from Oct. 1, 2021 to 2023 due to the pandemic, DHS officials announced Tuesday. The Real ID will be required for everyone age 18 and older who is passing through an airport security checkpoint...
InternetFudzilla

Homeland security will read your social media posts

At least someone will care what you ate for breakfast. The Department of Homeland Security has begun implementing a strategy to gather and analyze intelligence about security threats from public social media posts, DHS officials said. The goal is to build a warning system to detect the sort of posts...
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Garland, Mayorkas highlight government's work on fighting domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON - The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security are throwing more resources into their fight against domestic terrorism, launching new intelligence initiatives and working with foreign partners and tech companies to help stem the growing threat, the leaders of those agencies told lawmakers Wednesday. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations...
Public Safetyfox32chicago.com

DHS issues national terrorism alert warning of threat from violent extremists

WASHINGTON - The secretary of Homeland Security issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Friday amid increased threats identified by the department amid the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions across the United States. "The Homeland is facing threats that have evolved significantly and become increasingly complex and volatile in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

DHS establishes domestic terror unit within its intelligence office

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is establishing a new domestic terrorism branch within its intelligence arm while seeking to rebrand an office criticized under the Trump administration for doing little to address growing extremism. The new, dedicated domestic terrorism branch within the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA)...
Congress & CourtsDefense One

DHS, DOJ Look to Spend Big on Countering Violent Domestic Extremism

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building represented a grave threat to democracy, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers Wednesday, and the Department of Justice will allocate more than $100 million in funds for fiscal year 2022 to address the rising threat of violent domestic extremism. Garland,...
Public Safetyhomelandprepnews.com

DHS launches domestic violent extremism initiative

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently initiated a new Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) to address domestic violent extremism. DHS Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas stated that the initiative would enhance the agency’s ability to combat terrorism and targeted violence, consistent with privacy protections, civil rights, and civil liberties.
Washington, MAYubaNet

DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2021 – Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin after consultation with the Intelligence Community and law enforcement partners. The NTAS Bulletin advises that the United States is facing threats that have evolved significantly and become increasingly complex and volatile. Specifically, the Bulletin details the threats posed by domestic terrorists, individuals, and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or influenced by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.
PoliticsEssence

Department of Homeland Security Investigating Employees For Domestic Extremism

DHS Secretary Mayorkas says domestic extremism “poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country”. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced this week that the department will launch an investigation “to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the Department of Homeland Security.”