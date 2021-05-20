Labor relations at the Social Security Administration are going from bad to worse

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Pretty much taken for granted, federal employees unions have been around for more than a century. The National Federation of Federal Employees dates to the World War One era. The next big push came from President John F. Kennedy, whose executive order 10988 launched the modern era of federal unions. So what is their proper role today… and do they help or hinder what Kennedy called the effective conduct of public business? We’re exploring the question in a series of interviews this week. Yesterday we heard from academic Jim Perry of Indiana University. Next, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with with a long-experienced federal human capital practitioner in the intelligence community and at Homeland Security. He’s now a professor at the University of South Florida, Ron Sanders.