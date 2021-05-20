Labor relations at the Social Security Administration are going from bad to worse
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The federal arbitrator recently stopped the Social Security Administration from moving ahead on a partial labor contract with the Association of Administrative Law Judges. The remaining parts of the proposed contract are tied up in federal court. Yet the administrative law judges say Social Security management will not bargain with them. Now in what the union sees as a breakthrough, the arbitrator has ordered Social Security back to the bargaining table. For an update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the union president Melissa McIntosh.federalnewsnetwork.com