Restaurant Revitalization Fund to stop accepting applications Monday

By Staff Writer
csbj.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Restaurant Revitalization Fund will officially stop accepting applications Monday, May 24, at 6 p.m. local time, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced. The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.

