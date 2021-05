Mask usage, social distancing requirements and rules around large gatherings will change throughout Chandler USD for the upcoming school year. The CUSD administration presented its COVID-19 mitigation plan to the governing board during a study session May 12 that called for optional masks for the 2021-22 school year and 3 feet of social distancing where feasible—a change from the 6-foot social distancing guidance in place for this year and required masks for students and staff. The plan also outlines that the Maricopa County Department of Public Health has the authority to determine if a school closure is necessary due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.