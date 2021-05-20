newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, WI

Childcare business workshops offered

Wiscnews.com
 1 day ago

Sauk, Richland and Crawford counties will host free, Build It Strong: Childcare Business Foundations Workshops, open to individuals new to the childcare sector and existing childcare directors/staff interested in optimizing their childcare business practices. This series of Zoom workshops, 16 hours total, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays on June 12 and 26; July 10 and 24. Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and Hmong available upon request.

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Sauk County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Free Classes#Professional Services#Business Practices#Business Strategies#Spanish#Hmong#Cpr#Childcare Directors Staff#Childcare Providers#Child Care Business#Zoom Workshops#Required Safety Classes#Federal Programs#Funding Strategies#Insurance#Required Department#First Aid#Prevention#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
Related
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Fewer cats at Columbia County Humane Society in 2021, Sauk County holds steady

Columbia County Humane Society has taken in significantly fewer cats in 2021 despite seeing little change with intakes or adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The animal shelter in Portage has received only 208 cats after taking in 793 cats for all of 2020 and 918 cats in 2019, Executive Director Susan Bratcher said. The shelter has advertised the space it has available for cats several times on Facebook this year without much effect.
Prairie Du Sac, WIWiscnews.com

Optimists host fundraiser

Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will host its Burger, Brat and Bakery fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at Wyttenbach Meats, 1940 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac. Proceeds will be used to fund the club’s four scholarship donations to the Sauk Prairie High School Dollars for Scholars academic excellence program for graduating seniors.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

COVID Disease Investigation: The people behind the calls

Sauk County has tested thousands of individuals for COIVD-19 since June, but getting a full picture of the disease also required the county to investigate those who tested positive. That is where the county’s disease investigation specialists come in. Janice Crook is one of nine disease investigation specialists on staff...
Crawford County, WILa Crosse Tribune

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ANSWER: Tests show that cats can tell the difference between certain colors. Humans have three kinds of photoreceptor cells on the retina of the eye that respond to red, green and blue. Cats have only two kinds. As veterinarian, Michelle Lugones, DVM, explains, “Cat vision is similar to how color-blind people see. They can’t tell the difference between reds, greens and yellows. They see muted colors, with blues, yellow/greens and grays. They don’t see the reds and oranges.”
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo. Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop...
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Vaccine clinics offered

Sauk County Public Health will host vaccine clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson one dose and Moderna two dose vaccines. Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Community vaccination clinic set for Thursday

Sauk County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will host a drive-thru community vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo, for adults age 18 and older. This is the former Sauk County landfill. This will be a first dose Moderna clinic with...
Mississippi StateLa Crosse Tribune

Mississippi Valley Conservancy: Connecting with nature is more valuable than ever

With frequent news reports of declining bird populations, weather extremes, and crop failures, many people feel powerless to help protect what is most loved about Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. One local organization is offering many opportunities to make a difference for the future of the blufflands, prairies, forests, streams, and farmlands upon which we all depend.