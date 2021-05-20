Childcare business workshops offered
Sauk, Richland and Crawford counties will host free, Build It Strong: Childcare Business Foundations Workshops, open to individuals new to the childcare sector and existing childcare directors/staff interested in optimizing their childcare business practices. This series of Zoom workshops, 16 hours total, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays on June 12 and 26; July 10 and 24. Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and Hmong available upon request.