Childcare business workshops offered

ANSWER: Tests show that cats can tell the difference between certain colors. Humans have three kinds of photoreceptor cells on the retina of the eye that respond to red, green and blue. Cats have only two kinds. As veterinarian, Michelle Lugones, DVM, explains, “Cat vision is similar to how color-blind people see. They can’t tell the difference between reds, greens and yellows. They see muted colors, with blues, yellow/greens and grays. They don’t see the reds and oranges.”