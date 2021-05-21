newsbreak-logo
Monroe County, PA

COVID-19 vaccine opportunities increase across Monroe County, NEPA

Pocono Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanded COVID-19 vaccination efforts are launching across Monroe County in an effort to get more shots into more northeastern Pennsylvania residents’ arms. Hospital networks, government offices, local pharmacies and other parties are joining forces throughout the area for several new vaccination locations and special events over the coming weeks in an attempt to get more people, including commuters and youth, inoculated against COVID-19.

www.poconorecord.com
