COVID-19 vaccine opportunities increase across Monroe County, NEPA

Young teens are rolling up their sleeves today throughout our area. It’s the first day St. Luke’s Monroe Campus is offering the Pfizer vaccine to the 12 to 15 age group. 12-year-old Hallie Thomas was the first of her age group this morning to receive the Pfizer vaccine at St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. She tells us it’s her best shot at no longer covering up her face, "I’ve been looking forward to it because I’m ready to take my mask off."