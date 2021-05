Eddie's kids have been playing a particular song at their house on repeat. Justin Bieber's song "Peaches" has been topping all the charts and has been on repeat for so many people ever since it dropped. Kids are no exception, however, Eddie isn't liking that this song in particular is playing on repeat at his house. He's been hearing his kids sing the lyrics "I got my peaches down in Georgia // I get my weed from California" and it makes him uncomfortable. He's not sure he wants his kids to be singing a song about weed.