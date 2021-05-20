newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CollaBrands: Adidas Goes Green in Sustainability Partnerships With Disney and Depop

By Steven Ekstract
jingdaily.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs highlighted in previous CollaBrands columns, Gen Z and millennials seek out brands that represent their beliefs, and one of the core values for both demographics is the need for sustainability. Thus, brands that do good, do better. For more than half a century, the iconic adidas Stan Smith sneaker...

jingdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Originals#Fashion Brands#Partnerships#Popular Brands#Collabrands#German#Monsters Inc#Groot#British#Easy Life#Stan Smith Primgreen#Global Licensing Advisors#Depop Creatives#Adidas Apparel#Sustainability#Sneaker#Company#Recycled Rubber Outsoles#One Of A Kind Pieces#Strategic Direction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Solid & Striped Teams With Sporty & Rich

Swimwear label Solid & Striped has teamed with Emily Oberg’s label Sporty & Rich to today debut a limited-edition capsule of athletic-inspired swimwear. The collaboration follows Solid & Striped’s continual expansion — from the end of 2020’s retail pop-up opening in Florida to 2021’s activewear launch and accessories collaboration with designer Lele Sadoughi. Oberg’s lifestyle label, too, has gained a cult-following over the years — expanding from a mood board to physical lifestyle products across casualwear and accessories, including a recent footwear collaboration with Clark’s. Swimwear was a natural next step for Oberg, who was also a fan of the swimwear label.
ApparelT3.com

Adidas' new running shoes are a big win for sustainability, created in collaboration with Allbirds

Adidas is certainly putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to sustainability. Not only the Adidas 4DFDW running shoes are made of at least 40% 'bio-based' material but the also brand new Adidas x Allbirds FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT, the result of a collaboration between two environmentally conscious brands, has a reduced carbon footprint of 2.94 kg CO2e, representing 63% less emissions when measured against a comparable running shoe, the adizero RC3 at 7.86kg C02e.
Designers & Collectionscommunityjournal.net

Conscious Capitalism: How To Be a Fashion Brand that Facilitates Change

Behind everything we do, there must be a deeper purpose. Fashion leads and shapes ideas on a global level, and we should be doing that not just for the industry, but for business as a whole. As fashion brands look to provide beautiful pieces that may push the boundaries of design, we must also look at how we can adopt a business model that pushes the norms of traditional capitalism. Conscious capitalism can facilitate this transition and support a business model that is not only profitable but encourages social and economic change. Here are a few ways in which fashion brands can embrace conscious capitalism and make being socially responsible the chic way of doing business.
Designers & Collectionsjingdaily.com

Q&A: Telfar Aims to “Exit” the Fashion Industry

Since its founding in 2005, the New York-based label Telfar has built a devoted global following by staying true to a clear and inclusive philosophy: “It’s not for you — it’s for everyone.” Led by Queens native Telfar Clemens, the independent, Black-owned, unisex brand has created cult items such as its affordably priced Shopping Bag, which consistently sells out in minutes when new product drops hit its online store. High-profile fans include Solange Knowles and Dua Lipa, along with an army of fashion editors and tastemakers worldwide.
EnvironmentPosted by
Womanly Live

9 Sustainable Fashion Designers To Follow

Sustainability is making its way as the most fabulous trend in style this year. Protecting the environment has become a top priority, putting all things sustainable at the top of our lists. Fashion and clothes are going nowhere anytime soon, so it is best that we find the most sustainable...
Environmentceoworld.biz

Top Sustainable Fashion Brands In The US

Sustainable fashion today is ruling the roost. It has managed to create the right amount of buzz in the clothing world and deservedly so! The use of biodegradable fabrics which do not affect the environment along with the locally produced goods is what is making the sustainable sector promising. So,...
Designers & Collectionsblackchronicle.com

Yara Shahidi Adidas Originals collaboration

Yara Shahidi is by far one of my favorite celebrities. The Grownish actress uses her voice to advocate for underserved communities, and frequents the best dressed list of just about every red carpet show known to man. The 21-year-old actress is taking her love for fashion to the next level with her latest collaboration with Adidas.
Designers & Collectionsdjmag.com

Fashion | Brand Focus: Handy Supply Co

Four years ago, South Wales-born illustrator James Lacey, aka Pointless Illustrations, wanted a new outlet for his designs. Predominantly working on record sleeves, club flyers, stickers and merch, he decided to incorporate his love of design, and passion for skateboarding, fashion and streetwear, into a new project: Handy Supply Co.
Apparelfashionista.com

Must Read: Bridal Brands Expect a Boom This Summer, Made-to-Order Clothing Improves Size Inclusivity

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. After more than a year of postponements, reschedulings and cancellations, the bridal industry is expected to thrive this summer. "But prepping the brides and grooms of 2022 is coming with new demands," write Chavie Lieber and Darcey Sergison for Business of Fashion. Brides are buying multiple dresses for a variety of scattered celebrations and making decisions more quickly than in the past, allowing less time for alterations, bringing change to the way the bridal gown industry is used to operating. {Business of Fashion}
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Fashion Gets Outdoorsy With Maison Kitsuné x Helinox Collaboration

Maison Kitsuné and Helinox are on a mission to make the outdoors impossibly chic. Today, the brands announced a newly launched collaboration that “celebrates the outdoors as the natural summer playground” with a collection featuring lightweight furniture and accessories for outdoor-bound fashionistas. Described as a “Paris-meets-Tokyo” fashion brand, Maison Kitsuné...
Environmentstylelushtv.com

14 May Is Sustainable, Eco-feminist Luxury Fashion Possible? Sofiya Deva of This Same Sky is Paving the Way!

Sustainable fashion is still a new industry and while it is growing, it’s still a learning process, not just for fashion designers and retailers but also for consumers. While we’ve seen a surge in new technologies that introduce the use of more sustainable materials and lower the carbon footprint during the production process, other brands are bringing it back to basics. With an increased consciousness in regards to “the true cost of fashion” and the harms of fast fashion being the second-highest pollutant on the planet, there has been a higher demand for sustainable practices and ethical production in the fashion industry. When former Marketing Executive, Sofiya Deva, decided that she wanted to shift her career in a direction of more social impact, she took an unexpected turn by returning to her roots, exploring her Indian heritage, and preserving her culture by starting a sustainable, handmade fashion brand, This Same Sky. We met with the Dallas-based social entrepreneur while she was on a reset trip in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico. Get to know Deva and how she’s bringing back the art of handicrafts, one beautiful hand-printed scarf at a time.
Environmentsgbonline.com

GSI Outdoors Launches Sustainability Partnership With SeaTrees

GSI Outdoors announced a partnership with SeaTrees, an ocean-positive project from the non-profit charity Sustainable Surf. GSI Outdoors has a goal to actively counterbalance its carbon emissions, and SeaTrees is an organization that aligns with and amplifies GSI’s passions, values and personality. SeaTrees’ mission is to protect and restore critical...
Designers & Collectionshiconsumption.com

Topo Designs & KEEN Collab On A Vibrant Limited Editon Retro Gear Capsule

Since the launch of the brand in 2008, Topo Designs’ signature city-meets-outdoor style has heavily resonated not only with the general public but also with a slew of other reputable brands, ultimately leading to a plethora of limited-edition Topo collabs. And after previously joining forces with the likes of The James Brand, Howler Brothers, New Balance, Chaco, Danner, Raen, Salomon, and Opinel — just to name but a few — the Colorado bag and apparel outfit has announced its latest collaborative joint effort, this time teaming up with noted footwear firm, KEEN to deliver a special edition shoe and bag capsule collection.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

Allbirds and adidas Focus on Sustainable Practices With Their FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT

In the past few years, sneaker brands have been making major strides in sustainability, from creating product using recycled materials to employing new technologies that minimise the adverse effects of production. With both adidas and Allbirds trying to go green, they’ve decided to join forces to release a performative, stylish and ultra-sustainable model known as the FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT.
ApparelPosted by
defpen

Jaden Smith Partners With New Balance For The ‘We Got Now’ Campaign

Jaden Smith has found a new apparel home at New Balance. Smith is currently working with the athletic wear brand to promote their “We Got Now”campaign. In return, New Balance highlights Smith’s Just Water nonprofit in the campaign’s latest ad. During the 30-second spot, Smith can be seen loading water on the branded truck while sporting New Balance Gear. Led by Smith, Water Box works to provide water to underserved communities.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Pyer Moss Is Giving Us A Haute Couture Collection

This is shaping up to be the year of Pyer Moss. Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's brand has been no less than a cultural phenomenon over the years, but it looks like it's only the start for the American label. After announcing the fashion house would be coming out of their two year hiatus to return to New York Fashion Week in September, Pyer Moss is going to Paris and they're packing their first Haute Couture collection to go with them.