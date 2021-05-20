newsbreak-logo
Fashion Scout Lands In China To Empower Local Creatives

By Wenzhuo Wu
jingdaily.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Happened: Fashion Scout, a London-based consultancy and platform dedicated to supporting emerging fashion designers, is landing in China for the first time from May 20 to 24. In partnership with the 22nd China Jiangsu (Changshu) Clothing & Accessories Expo, the Fashion Scout China tour looks to support Chinese fashion creatives while also leveraging supply chain innovation and the digital transformation of Changshu’s fashion business.

Fashion Scout China, Chinese Fashion Creatives, Fashion Scout London, Changshu
