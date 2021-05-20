USWE Launches New Trail-Tough RAW Series Hydration Packs

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSwedish-based action pack maker, USWE, has just announced the launch of a new moto hydration backpack line for dirt fans. The new RAW Series, is designed to comfortably stay in place during the gnarliest off-road rides, featuring USWE’s proprietary NDM (No Dancing Monkey) harness system, smart organization, and multiple size and capacity options.

www.advpulse.com
