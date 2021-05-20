USWE Launches New Trail-Tough RAW Series Hydration Packs

Extron just launched the PowerCage 411, a compact 1U rack-mountable, 4-slot enclosure that supports the FOX3 T 201 PC, FOX3 T 301 PC and FOX3 T 311 PC fiber optic transmitters. The compact PowerCage enclosure provides an efficient way to power, manage and mount up to four extender modules to meet system needs, making it an ideal solution for larger systems that need to support remote devices. Exceptional thermal management, variable speed fans and dual redundant hot-swappable power supplies ensure system reliability. The compact FOX3 Series extender modules all feature support for HDMI, audio and control. The FOX3 301 PC and FOX3 311 PC also feature support for USB or USB HID, respectively. Engineered for exceptional high-resolution image performance, these modules use Extron all-digital technology to deliver perfect pixel-for-pixel, uncompressed transmission of images up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over two fibers or mathematically lossless 4K/60 video over one fiber. These features and capabilities make the PowerCage 411 enclosure and modular fiber optic extenders ideal for mission-critical environments where continuous, 24/7 operation is essential.