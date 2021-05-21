Suit Up ARMY: Join us for an Audacy Check In with BTS

newsbreak-logo
BTS is back again with a brand new single to melt the hearts of fans worldwide. Friday, May 21 is "Butter" release day – and Audacy's Julia is talking it up with the global powerhouses.

