Upshur County, TX

Upshur County family faces threat of flooding along Sabine River

By Bob Hallmark
KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Heavy rain that continues to swell the Sabine river out of it’s banks is a particular concern for some East Texans who live along it’s edges. They call it ‘the bottoms’, land where homeowners live near the low-land parts of the river. In Upshur county...

www.kltv.com
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue rising to 15.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding will slowly decrease, however, the creek will remain above flood stage for several more days.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Gladewater. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue to slowly decrease over the next several days.
Gilmer, TXKLTV

Gilmer man dies after hitting tree

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of the driver on Sunday morning. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on Apricot Road approximately three miles south of the City of Gilmer in Upshur County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Apricot Road at an unsafe speed and drifted off the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The driver overcorrected to the left and entered a wooded area on the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree causing the unrestrained driver to be ejected.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or near Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Hallsville, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Liberty City, Joinerville, Lakeport, Easton, Union Grove, Warren City and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Gregg; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...WOOD UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS...CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Grove, or 11 miles west of Winnsboro, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Quitman, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Forest Hill and Yantis.
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Como, or 12 miles east of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to Ping Pong ball size. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Cookville, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Winfield, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Hopewell, Monticello, Roeder, Harvard and Cypress. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MARION...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN UPSHUR AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Oak, moving northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Jefferson, Ore City, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Harleton, Union Grove, Warren City, Lassater and Judson.
Bowie County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Marion, Morris, Red River, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Marion; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Marion County in northeastern Texas Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Morris County in northeastern Texas Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clarksville to near Mount Pleasant to 6 miles southeast of Leesburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1140 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Pittsburg, Clarksville, Leesburg, Boxelder, Nash, Hooks, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Queen City and Naples. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Upshur County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Mount Pleasant to near Pittsburg to 7 miles north of Rosewood, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Hagansport, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Scroggins, Newsome, Winfield, Talco, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Harts Bluff, Monticello, Cuthand, Johntown and Grice. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Upshur County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Upshur County Murder

Upshur County Deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday during an altercation in the northeast part of the county. The victim was 32-year-old Braiden Ray Robinson. They sent his body for an autopsy. A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder but has not been identified, pending arraignment. The suspect and victim knew each other.
Upshur County, TXKTBS

Upshur County investigating homicide, suspect in custody

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX. — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. in the 8000 block of Salvia Road in northeast Upshur County. A suspect is in custody, charged with Murder. The name will be withheld until the individual is arraigned. Dead...
Camp County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Camp, Cass, Morris, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Camp; Cass; Morris; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Shreveport has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller and Nevada. In northeast Texas, Camp, Cass, Morris, Upshur and Wood. * Through this afternoon * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Upshur County, TXGilmer Mirror

Reminiscing Upshur County - Purple Cow

Now, I am sure you have heard of the purple cow poem. It is quite famous. I’d rather see than be one. In 1973, I was doing my student teaching at Longview High School. It was somewhat of an oddity for a 41-year-old woman to be doing student teaching, so the local paper had sent a reporter to interview me and to take my picture for the article.