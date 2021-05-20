Upshur County family faces threat of flooding along Sabine River

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue rising to 15.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding will slowly decrease, however, the creek will remain above flood stage for several more days.