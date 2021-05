It’s been over a year since COVID-19 forced law firms to quickly move out of their offices, and firms have taken a broad spectrum of approaches when it comes to getting people back at their desks. Some rolled personnel back in over the summer in 2020, while others remain entirely remote, or as close to it as possible. With the vaccine rollout in full swing, still more are planning their next steps for a safe return, and permanent changes to their offices based on lessons learned in the past year.