Smash Bros. pro HungryBox's reaction to this amazing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate play gives us the best perfectly cut scream
At one of the recent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate weekly events, a play unfolded that left Smash Bros. professional player Liquid|HungryBox leaping out of his chair. The match up saw Kabi's Hero going up against Maister's Mr. Game & Watch in the top 32 of the weekly Juice Box event, which is ran by HungryBox himself. Thanks to a bit of Hero RNG, Mr. Game & Watch ended up getting taken out in just two hits at only 7% health on the board.www.eventhubs.com