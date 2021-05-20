Hacks to Preserve Your Wine, Wallet and Waistline – Thursday’s Tips

In today’s Thursday Tips we have hacks for everyday life from fitness to your wine, to saving $10 bucks eating out, to how to get rid of the bloat for free! Our fitness tip comes from Audra’s go-to for fitness, Certified Group Fitness Instructor, Shelley Johnson. Johnson says it’s all about planning ahead from when you’re going, what you’re going to do, to what you’re going to wear! Save your wine by dropping in a clean copper penny. Stale wine stinks because of sulfur compounds called thiols that form when uncorked wine reacts with oxygen. Copper reacts with thiols to produce odorless copper sulfide, you will smell (and taste) the difference right away. Use pennies dated between 1909-1982. After that date, pennies were made with 97% zinc. This tip will save families at least $10 eating out just by skipping on ordering beverages. Even though $2-$3 dollars may not sound expensive, it quickly adds up. Water if often free at restaurants. Audra got this tip from The Hudgens who did the math and said when you factor in the tax and percent of tip beverages add to the bill, you can easily cut $10 off your check. Detox for $0 by drinking a cup of warm water. Physician and author of the Hot Belly Diet, Suhas G. Kshirsagar, says drinking warm water is a good cleanser. It’s kind of like trying to clean a sticky, greasy pan with cold water. The grease doesn’t come out. You need to let it sit in hot water, and it releases and comes off. Drinking warm water helps loosen all our sticky, cholesterol filled impurities in our digestive tract and water flushes it out. Warm water also has a dilating effect which can lower blood pressure and help us feel less puffy.