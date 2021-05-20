newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

SIHF offers advice during National Mental Health Month

 19 hours ago

May is National Mental Health Month, a good time to focus on mental health. “Our mental health can affect how we feel, think, and act," said Rebecca Ashworth-Rhein, licensed clinical social worker at SIHF Healthcare. "Maintaining good mental health is vital to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It’s absolutely normal to run into troubles with your mental health — we all do. These mental health issues you could be experiencing can be triggered by any number of reasons including family issues, financial stressors, the pandemic, loss of a loved one, or even your own genetic makeup.”

