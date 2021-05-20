Maggie Stiefvater’s Superpower
Maggie Stiefvater is one of the best young adult authors working today. Having written 30 novels by the time she was 18, her craft has ripened over time, giving us some of the most complex work being done in the genre. A master of mood, Stiefvater brings a rare lyricism to her work that deepens her graceful handling of difficult narratives, both magical and common. Her four-book series The Raven Cycle dealt with themes of class, abuse, and mortality, using magic as a means to explore these issues, not wish them away. Now her sequel series, The Dreamer Trilogy, pushes against the implicit message that magic is something that expires at adulthood, pushing her protagonists to develop their magic into maturity. Here, she discusses her writing tricks, the building blocks of YA fiction, and the importance of holding on to magic.www.interviewmagazine.com