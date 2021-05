The list of why my kids think their mom is strange is much too long for one column, let alone a newspaper or even an aisle in the library. But it is our duty as mothers to live life as we see fit even if (and especially if) it makes our children roll their eyes, and so I’d like to share two wonderful techniques I use while eating in a restaurant that both enhances my dining experience and also earns such comments as “You are so weird” from my lovely teenage children.