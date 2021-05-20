newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Hip-Hop Goes Home to the Bronx with Star-Studded Ceremony for New Museum

By Stacy M. Brown
washingtoninformer.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-hop started in the South Bronx, the hardscrabble borough in New York City, and on Thursday, some of the genre’s legends returned to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. “Hip-hop is one of those things that really gave my life meaning,” LL Cool J, perhaps the greatest...

