5 barriers blocking teacher retention in the Midwest

By Matt Zalaznick
districtadministration.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool funding inequities intensify the challenge of retaining and attracting top-notch teachers in underserved Michigan districts, says new research into a national problem. This, in turn, makes it harder for educators to raise student achievement, says the survey of district leaders, “Talent Matters: Building Educator Talent to Support an Equitable Future in COVID-19 and Beyond” by The Education Trust-Midwest.

