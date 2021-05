U.S. Census data shows this county's population grew nearly twelve times faster than the rest of the state of Michigan from 2010-2020. The decade of the 2010's was not a good one for Michigan, as the overall population grew a scant .84% (don't miss that decimal). More than 50 Michigan counties lost citizens, while only 30 showed population growth. Ottawa County flourished during the same period of 2010-2020, with an 11.7% increase, making it the fastest-growing county in the state.