Video Games

New ‘Phasmophobia’ Update Grants Ghosts Further Abilities, But Furniture is Now Your Friend

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKinetic Games has given Phasmophobia fans another update, this time adding even more creepy abilities for the ghosts to use on players, tweaking the difficulty during the hunting phase. The developer also added that the future updates will include new maps, ghost types and new equipment. For starters, ghosts are...

bloody-disgusting.com
