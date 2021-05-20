New ‘Phasmophobia’ Update Grants Ghosts Further Abilities, But Furniture is Now Your Friend

Last summer Roger Schembri from developer Fireproof Games created a LEGO version of the safe from Fireproof’s blockbuster 2012 puzzle box game The Room. This model of the iconic safe was true to its inspiration right down to little details like the jewelry box and mysterious letter on top to a hidden compartment containing a key on the back. It was truly a cool little replica of a key part of The Room, and when we posted about it in July of last year there were a few hundred people supporting it on the LEGO Ideas website in hopes of making it a real set that could be sold in stores, and since that time the supporters number has ballooned up to over 2,000. There’s a little over 300 days left to get to the next milestone of 5,000 supporters which will extend the campaign another 6 months, and if it reaches 10,000 it’ll be sent off to the actual LEGO higher-ups to be considered for production.