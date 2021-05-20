Sourdough changed when dried parmesan cheese added
Hi everyone, I've been making SD since March 2020, with einkorn flour that I grind myself. I'm not a perfectionist and always like the bread even if its a bit dense. I keep a firm starter stored in the refrigerator and feed it 24 hours before I use it, so its always refreshed for baking. But, I added some parmesan cheese and it is SO SO much lighter and rises better. Is it possible that the parmesan is adding some lactic bacteria?