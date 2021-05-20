Sourdough changed when dried parmesan cheese added

Benito's blog Log in or register to post comments Printer-friendly version. The crumb isn’t bad but it could stand to have more fermentation. I’ll allow more final proofing before cold retard next time, I’ll go to 100% or more, I don’t see signs of overproofing so upwards and onwards. The hydration feels right this time so I’ll leave it at 76% and just push fermentation to see if I can get that elusive lacy crumb. This one is also quite tasty with the black sesame seeds and has little tang to it.