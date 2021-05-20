Lower Hudson Valley Man Smashes Up Police Station With a Baseball Bat

There's a way to air your grievances and settle disputes, and then you have stuff like this. A Westchester man allegedly made an absolute mess of a local police station over the weekend, and now he's facing a number of felonies. This got quite ugly. ABC is reporting that the 26-year-old suspect entered the Tuckahoe police station Saturday, armed with a bat, and proceeded to cause extensive property damage during his bat-fueled rampage.