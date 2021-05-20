newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuckahoe, NY

Lower Hudson Valley Man Smashes Up Police Station With a Baseball Bat

By Hopkins
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a way to air your grievances and settle disputes, and then you have stuff like this. A Westchester man allegedly made an absolute mess of a local police station over the weekend, and now he's facing a number of felonies. This got quite ugly. ABC is reporting that the 26-year-old suspect entered the Tuckahoe police station Saturday, armed with a bat, and proceeded to cause extensive property damage during his bat-fueled rampage.

wrrv.com
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuckahoe, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Tuckahoe, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Baseball Bat#Police Station#Vandalism#Hudson Valley#New York State Police#Armed Police#Passenger Vehicles#Lower Hudson Valley Man#Abc#Nbc Ny#Mechanicville#Suspect#Westchester#Felonies#Numerous Run Ins#Anti Social Behavior#Extensive Property Damage#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Love Triangle Ends With Murder In Hudson Valley

A love triangle is believed to have been the reason behind a murder in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police from Catskill arrested 40-year-old Amber C. Akins of Saugerties for second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., troopers responded to...
Tuckahoe, NYdailyvoice.com

Five Police Cars Damaged By Baseball Bat In Westchester

A bat-wielding person in Westchester damaged several police cruisers during a memorial for fallen officers over the weekend. Five vehicles at the Tuckahoe Police Department are in need of repairs after being damaged by a man with a baseball bat on Saturday, May 15 as an annual memorial was held for fallen officers.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Port Chester, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Investigation Underway In Westchester

Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in a Westchester neighborhood. The incident took place during the afternoon hours on Thursday, May 13, on Traverse Avenue in Port Chester. During an investigation, numerous spent shell casings were recovered, but no one appeared to have been injured, said Port Chester...
New Rochelle, NYMid-Hudson News Network

New Rochelle man arrested with loaded gun

NEW ROCHELLE – A 21-year-old New Rochelle man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon after being arrested by Westchester County Probation officers at mid-morning on Wednesday. New Rochelle Police responded to 420 North Avenue to find Tyrell Yves Fraser was already in custody. The probation officers, during...
Stormville, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Officers injured in Green Haven fire

STORMVILLE – Five corrections officers at Green Haven Correctional Facility sustained smoke inhalation, including one officer who needed to be airlifted to The Burn Center at Westchester Medical Center, after a fire was intentionally set inside a cell at the maximum-security prison, using state-issued hand sanitizer. On Saturday, May 8,...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Newly Town-Installed Black Lives Matter Sign Uprooted From Ground In Westchester, Police Say

Police are investigating a potential bias or hate-related incident after a newly installed “Black Lives Matter” sign was uprooted in Westchester. Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney issued an alert on Friday, May 14 advising about an investigation into a criminal mischief incident after a newly installed “BLM” sign was ripped out of the ground.
New Rochelle, NYtalkofthesound.com

Police Chase Leads to Recovery of Loaded .9 mm Hand Gun, Suspect Caught

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Tyrell Yves Fraser, 21 of New Rochelle, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon – Second Degree. During an investigation, Westchester County Probation Officers encountered Fraser walking in the vicinity of 420 North Avenue. The Probation Officers observed the suspect throw a gun onto the ground and flee. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.