A lot of momentum is currently building up heading into the summer months for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his already strong 2022 Texas football recruiting class. Texas is nearly up to a double-digit number of commits in their 2022 class, and that marker could arrive soon. Also given that official visit season is about to resume around the college football landscape, Texas could be in for some good summer months on the recruiting trail for their 2022 and 2023 classes.