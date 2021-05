House Bill 701 into law, the Department of Revenue. Montana is still waiting for Gov. Greg Gianforte’s signature, the. wasting no time getting ready. Officials at the Montana Department of Revenue are already preparing to take over the state’s medical marijuana program, which is currently part of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and establish a newly legalized adult-use market as outlined in House Bill 701, which was passed by the Legislature in late April.