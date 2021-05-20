newsbreak-logo
Lies Of P Is Basically Pinocchio Meets Dark Souls Coming To Xbox Series X, We're Serious

By Daniel Hollis
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, so this is definitely one of the weirdest games we've ever reported on, but it's hard to deny it's a cool premise. Lies of P is a Dark Souls inspired take on the fairy tale Pinocchio, and it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, but with no release date in sight yet.

