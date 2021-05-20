ESPN Events Unveils Teams Slated to Participate in 2021 Owned and Operated Men’s College Basketball Tournaments

There was a chance that one, or neither, of Maciej or Ewa Bogusz would return home happy Sunday from their trips to Phoenix over the weekend. The Northern Arizona men’s and women’s tennis coaches, respectively, as well as husband and wife, both led their teams to Big Sky Conference championships on Sunday. The men (8-8) swept Idaho State, 4-0, in the final, while the women (14-4) defeated Weber State, 4-2. Both teams repeated as conference champs, having won the 2019 title as well.