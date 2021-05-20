ESPN Events Unveils Teams Slated to Participate in 2021 Owned and Operated Men’s College Basketball Tournaments
ESPN Events has revealed the teams slated to participate in six of its 11 owned and operated college basketball events. After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational), Paycom Wooden Legacy and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will return in the 2021-22 season, and are expected to be played during ESPN’s Feast Week, with the Diamond Head Classic taking place Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released this summer.espnpressroom.com