newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

20 Ultimate Things to Do in Mexico City

By Roshida Dowe
FodorsTravel
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHome > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Mexico City > Trip Ideas. The top things to do, see, and eat in Mexico’s capital city. An underrated destination, Mexico City should be added to your bucket list. While many people solely think about Mexico through the sepia filter used in ‘90s movies about the country, Mexico City is a modern wonder and it’s time to see it filter-free. Many people come to Mexico City for the food and they are not wrong—the dining in the city is divine, and from street food to five-star dining, you’ll find everything you want here.

www.fodors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Street Food#Ultimate#Mexican Food#Destinations#Latin America#The Anthropology Museum#Z Calo#Metropolitan Cathedral#The Mexican Food 101 Tour#National Palace#Mexico City History#Mexico Lives#Attractions#Five Star Dining#Guide#Delicious Food#Country#Home#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Tourism
Place
Mexico City
Related
YogaHello Magazine

8 best things to do in London in May - the ultimate guide for every budget

London is finally starting to open back up after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap to freedom welcomed a gradual unlocking of the capital. But with so many months indoors and far too many on-screen soirées, is your social schedule looking a little lacklustre? Has your date night inspiration dried up? Have you exhausted all avenues of what do to in London? We've compiled a list of the ultimate things to do in the city that are guaranteed to make you fall in love with London again.
Travellearningescapes.net

8 incredible things to do in Mexico with kids for a perfect a family vacation

Dreaming of visiting Mexico with kids but unsure where to go? Then you will love our handpicked selection of the best places to visit in Mexico with kids and the best things to do in Mexico with kids on a first visit. Ideas for a family beach vacation in Mexico, best Mayan ruins to visit with kids, fun activities in Mexico for adventurous families.
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

Cool Getaways From Mexico City

Mexico City simply has it all, from some of the world’s best museums, fascinating archeological sites, worldly restaurants and bars, unique parks, and an unsurpassable art scene that is fast rising to the top of travel magazines around the world.
Retailbreakingtravelnews.com

Rosewood Mexico City to debut in 2024

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by real estate development firm Grupo Sordo Madaleno to operate Rosewood Mexico City. The new hotel is expected to open in 2024 in the flourishing Polanco district. Positioned in the heart of the vibrant capital, Rosewood Mexico City is conveniently located within walking...
Businessofficesnapshots.com

Laboratorios Sophia Offices – Mexico City

Oxígeno Arquitectura created the calm and engaging offices for Laboratorios Sophia, a pharmaceutical laboratory company, located in Mexico City, Mexico. The design of this corporate adheres to the architectural guidelines developed by the client. Sophia laboratories are distinguished as such anywhere in the world. The challenge for Oxígeno Arquitectura, whose...
Trafficthelesabre.com

Subway overpass accident in Mexico City

Monday night a subway train overpass collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City after one of the support beams gave way. It has been reported by multiple news reporters that the beam crumbled as the train was riding over it around 10:30 pm on Line 12 near Olivos station in the southeast of the city.
Carlsbad, CAsmobserved.com

The Ultimate Guide to Carlsbad, CA: The Best Places to Stay and Awesome Things To Do

Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a trip for the whole family, Carlsbad is a beautiful place to get away and relax. Located in North County San Diego and less than a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, Carlsbad is an easy Southern California road trip destination. The laid-back town offers several luxurious and family-friendly places to stay and so many terrific things to see and do.
Lifestyleinsidevancouver.ca

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

There are many great ways to spend Mother’s Day Weekend in Vancouver. Enjoy a meal outdoors on a patio, explore your local attractions, head outside to soak in the restorative benefits of nature and get to know your birds during Vancouver Bird Celebration. Until further notice, in line with the...
Nevada StatePosted by
Larisa

7 Best Things To Do in Nevada

All of us know that Las Vegas is located in Nevada, but there's more to this beautiful state than gambling and parties. Here are some amazing things you can do in Nevada:. Ok, there is more to Nevada than Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean that Sin City will not make it on the list. In fact, it's the first one since it is obviously the most famous one. The city does not need an introduction since all of us know that there's something for everybody here. From breathtaking shows, fine dining, and high-end parties, to gambling nights and fun activities for children, Las Vegas really has it all.
Colorado StatePosted by
Larisa

9 Best Things To Do in Colorado

Rich in Wild West stories and internationally known for its wildlife and outdoor activities, Colorado is also home to popular cities such as Denver that offer many museums and art for those who prefer cities to the outdoors. Whatever your interests are, there is something for everyone in Colorado. Here are some of the best things you can do here:
Kansas City, MOsarahscoop.com

Seven Things to Do When You Visit Kansas City, MO

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post on behalf of Visit Missouri. However, all opinions are my own. Missouri is full of amazing cities to visit. Born and raised in Kansas City, I admit I’m a little partial to this gem of a city. Kansas City has so much to offer when it comes to places to go and things to do!
LifestyleFodorsTravel

20 Ultimate Things to Do in Chicago

Home > Destinations > USA > Illinois > Chicago > Photos • Trip Ideas. Discover the best the Windy City has to offer. Welcome to the Windy City, famous for its deep-dish pizza, ballparks, beer, comedy clubs, world-class museums, and blues. Most visitors stay in River North or the Gold Coast, the city’s tourism center where restaurants and shopping options abound. However, to fully experience the city’s culinary and cultural riches, you’ll have to step away from the big brands on Michigan Avenue.
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

Things to do in Oaxaca City

With a small-town charm that enchants visitors, Oaxaca is filled with colorful façades, cobblestoned streets, art galleries, museums, and quirky cafes. The main attraction in Oaxaca City is really the city itself, but the following is a list of the main attractions that make everyone who visits fall in love with this fantastic city.
WorldBe My Travel Muse

33 Awesome Things to Do in Mexico City

It’s no coincidence that one of the grandest and most extravagant Aztec cities lies below present-day Mexico City. It blows my mind that the Aztec people built the city of Tenochtitlán on top of a lake. Several hundred years later, the megametroplis of Mexico City has expanded for miles, smack-dab on top of where the Aztecs used to thrive.