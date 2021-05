You couldn’t ask for a better start if you’re a fan of the Hudson baseball team. The Raiders won their third straight game to open the season Saturday, May 1 in New Richmond as Brody VonBerge and Owen McCabe combined on a no-hitter and the Raiders parlayed nine hits, nine walks and two errors into an 11-0 five-inning win. It was the third straight five-inning shutout for Hudson, who swept Menomonie by identical 13-0 scores in their season-opening doubleheader two days earlier.