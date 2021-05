Piscataway, N.J. – The Nebraska baseball team capped a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 13 innings on Monday at Bainton Field. The Huskers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning but then didn’t score again until the 13th inning. Griffin Everitt drove in Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th to give Nebraska the lead and then Koty Frank recorded his first save as a Husker with a perfect inning of relief. Tyler Martin earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the year. Nebraska was in Piscataway for pod play and split a pair of games with Indiana before taking a two games from Rutgers.Nebraska is back at Hawks Field next weekend for a three-game series against the Northwestern Wildcats. The series opens on Friday at 6:30 PM and tickets for the weekend go on sale to the general public on Tuesday afternoon at 1 PM (CT).