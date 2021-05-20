newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Cannabis REIT upsizes senior note offering to raise $300 million

mjbizdaily.com
Cover picture for the articleCannabis industry real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) said it upsized a previously announced private debt offering to raise $300 million. The senior notes from IIP’s operating partnership carry an interest rate of 5.50% and mature on May 25, 2026. Interest is payable twice a year, on May 15 and Nov. 15.

mjbizdaily.com
